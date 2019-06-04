Roads set to close as thousands of runners take to the streets for Doncaster half-marathon this weekend

Thousands are set to pound the streets of Doncaster on Sunday – in the borough’s first half marathon since the 1990s.

The race starts and finishes at the Keepmoat Stadium, and will bring a number of road closures along the route.

Jonathan Frary (front), is organising the Doncaster half marathon. He is pictured with l-r Emma Harrison, Head of FE, Adi Turnpenny, Principal Club Doncaster Sports College, Jack Hallsworth, Administration, Joe Burton, Head of Club Doncaster, John Davis, Head of Community and Jim Lord, Club Doncaster CEO. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-21-05-19-HalfMarathon-1

Entries for the race are still open until midday on June 7.

The race starts at 9am, and road closures will be in place 4am until 2pm. It will head from the stadium into Rossington, and then towards Auckley.

Runners will get a free cake when they get through the finishing line on the pitch at the stadium, as well as their race medal.

The race is being run by Curly’s Athletes and Club Doncaster. Vicky Lindley, one of the race organisers, said: “People are coming a long way to take part in the race. It is a long time since there has been a Doncaster half marathan – you are going back to the 1990s.

“We think among those taking part will be a man dressed as a hare, and we’re trying to tell the story of Doncaster along the route.

The following roads are closed during the event and diversion signs will be in place:

>White Rose Way Outbound from Doncaster to M18 junction three.

>Great Yorkshire Way (exit only from i-port roundabout to M18 and out of Rossington one way system.)

>A638 (Bawtry Road) closed at Parrots corner/the big yellow Y (except for Rossington access.)

>Around Keepmoat Stadium,Stadium way and Carolina Way.

Local restrictions will also be in place in Rossington.