Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm March 17 to 5am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works , diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 10pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 exit, lane closure for EE.

• M18, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm March 19 to 5am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 32 to junction 31. M18 southbound, junction 1, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• M18, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, M18, junction 5 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 34, slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closures for sign works.

• M18, from 9pm March 25 to 5.30am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• M18, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.