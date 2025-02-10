Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 17 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8am to 6pm on February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction1, Multi-way traffic signals on behalf of Quickline communications.

• M18, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, slip road closures and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm February 11 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• A1(M), from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35 and M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, carriageway and lane closures for bridge joint works, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for sign works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

• M18, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

• M18, from 8pm February 24 to 5am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 6. M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closure for signs - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.