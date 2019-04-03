Singing sensation Rita Ora has announced a huge summer outdoor concert at Doncaster Racecourse.

The global music icon will appear live after racing at Town Moor on June 29.

Rita Ora

With a staggering seven million singles sold, Rita has produced 13 top ten singles and a number 1 platinum- selling debut album.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said: “Ready to take to the stage for a full set live after racing on Saturday 29 June, this is an event not to be missed.

"We are anticipating record crowds so secure your ticket early to avoid disappointment.”

Ritas 13th single, Let You Love Me broke chart records for the Kosovo born singer for the most top 10 singles by a British Female Artist, a record held for more than 30 years.

Tickets will be available to purchase via pre-sale on Eventim at 10am Friday 5 April.

Tickets will be on General Sale from 10am Friday 12 April at https://www.vmstickets.co.uk/

Madness, James and Jess Glynne will also peform at Doncaster Racecourse this summer.