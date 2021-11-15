"RIP old friend: Celebrity gangster's touching tribute to Doncaster bar boss

Celebrity gangster Dave Courtney (left) has paid tribute to Mr Allison following his death.

Chris Allison, who ran Carter’s Bar in Doncaster town centre and was a familiar face on the Doncaster nightlife scene, died last week at the age of 54.

Grieving family and friends have paid tribute to Mr Allison, who was found dead at his home in Wheatley, and a funeral fund has been set up in his honour.

Paying tribute to Mr Allison, the self-styled gangster wrote on Facebook: “RIP to an old friend Chris Butch Allison - sorry to hear the sad news , my condolences go out to his family.”

Courtney is a self-proclaimed former gangster who has become both an author and celebrity.

He has often spoken of his links with Reggie Kray and Lenny McLean and claims to have been shot, stabbed, had his nose bitten off, and stated that he has had to kill to stay alive.

He is also says he has been involved in debt-collecting, minding clubs, assault, contraband, and murder and also claims he has spent time in Belmarsh Prison as a high security prisoner.

Carter's Bar in Cleveland Street will stage a fundraising night in Mr Allison’s memory on November 19, with an auction and customers invited to a drink to raise a glass in his memory.

A funeral fund to give him ‘an amazing final journey’ has been launched and has already raised £4,000.