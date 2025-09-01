"RIP Derek:" Tributes flood in for "killer" jackdaw which terrorised Doncaster village

Tributes have been paid to an infamous “killer” bird which “terrorised” a Doncaster village following his death.

Derek, a jackdaw, divided opinion in Rossington where he lived – with some loving the animal while others admitted to being terrified of the dive-bombing bird.

His owners Julie Gibson and Kev Middlebrook confirmed over the weekend that Derek had died.

In a post headed “RIP Derek,” Julie wrote: “Really sad news for Rossington that Derek has died.

"He hadn’t been well for a few days and he died in Kev’s arms.

"We have had him for 11 years – some might think he’s only a bird, but to us he was our pet.

"In the time we have owned him, we moved house and he learnt to fly back home he said his name and said hello – he was a very intelligent bird bless him.

"He’s even made the village famous, being the killer jackdaw.

"I know he wasn’t for everyone but for our family, it will take some getting used to when he’s not shouting us from his cage no more.”

In 2022, Rossington residents said children were being left ‘petrified’ – by Derek after a number of ‘attacks.’ with one mum branding the animal ‘a menace.’

Detailing the incident on social media, she wrote: “It comes to something when kids can't even go into their own garden without being petrified because of that bloody bird Derek dive bombing them trying to attack them.

"So to whomever owns the horrible thing, if you want to try domesticate a bird like that then keep it at home because if it hurts my kids there will be hell to pay and I don't care who that offends.

“The thing is a menace, attacking kids in school playground, on the street, in their own garden. If it was any other animal it would have been put to sleep following the first attack on a child.

“Angry isn't the word.”

"I don't care who thinks I'm overreacting or it's just a bird but it could take someone's eye out.”

But some villagers rushed to defend the bird, saying it was a wild animal and not a pet while others came to the support of the mum.

“Good old Derek,” posted one, while another posted: “Cannot stand the bird!”

Another described the feathered fiend as “demonic” while another dubbed it “a horrible nasty little thing.”

Another resident said: “They got made to come in and have indoor break at school last week coz Derek was attacking kids on playground.”

"Me and my colleague was working outside at a customer’s house and got ambushed by Derek he’s an absolute terror,” wrote another.

One said: “Does it wear a balaclava and ride a quad…. It’s a bird!”

Another wrote: “It's a wild bird, no one owns it.”

One described the bird as ‘the village mascot’ while another added: “My daughter has told me a few times that Derek has caused all the kids to go inside at play time at school she said most of the kids love him.”

Following the news of his death, tributes have been pouring in.

One said: “RIP Derek, should get his own blue plaque really,” while another posted: “Sorry for your loss. RIP Derek.”

Another added: “Aww sorry for the sad loss of your feathered baby R. I. P Derek - fly high over the rainbow bridge xx”

"I'm absolutely gutted .. He was soo good,” shared another while another tribute read: “Aww bless him – so so very sorry RIP my darling bird x x x x”

Jackdaws are two species of bird closely related to, but generally smaller than crows and ravens.

The species are the western jackdaw (Coloeus monedula), which breeds in the British Isles and western Europe, Scandinavia, northern Asia and Northern Africa, and its eastern counterpart, the Daurian jackdaw (Coloeus dauuricus), found from China and eastern Siberia to Japan.