Right-wing website blasted for attack on Doncaster MP's family TikTok videos
Political blog Guido Fawkes shared details of videos uploaded by newly-elected Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher before he became an MP, showing him larking around at home with his family and children.
Sharing details of the pitcher_perfect_family account, the website posted under the heading: “Pitcher’s cringey TikTok tango: “Apart from doing the usual surgeries and visits, Lee Pitcher, new Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, is known to the public through some other channels.
"The MP has a bizarre TikTok account which views a bit like a fever dream.
"MPs are no strangers to jumping on the TikTok bandwagon. Labour whipped MPs into downloading the Chinese-owned app in 2021 before the app was banned on the parliamentary estate.
"Will Pitcher be able to keep himself away?”
The clips, which are understood to have been uploaded during the Covid lockdown pandemic, show Mr Pitcher and his children acting out scenes from Mary Poppins, The Addams Family and The Simpsons.
But the website came under fire for sharing the channel.
One user wrote: “Well that’s riveting Guido.”
Another said: “Amazing this site, gone into overdrive to keep the new government in check. So impressive. Shame they didn't start doing it four years ago though.”
“A whopping handful of likes on this article,” shared another while another posted: “Thanks for that, Guido,” accompanied by a series of “shocked face” emojis.
