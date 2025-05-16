Right Up Our Street invites community to build life-size cardboard replica of iconic Doncaster Corn Exchange.

Right Up Our Street has announced an extraordinary community art project as part of the Doncaster Festival of Making, inviting residents to help construct a monumental cardboard replica of the historic Corn Exchange façade.

The week-long "Monumental Constructions" installation, created under the artistic direction of renowned artist Olivier Grossetête, will bring together participants of all ages from May 26 to June 1, 2025, at Doncaster Corn Exchange and Market Square.

This free community event offers a unique opportunity for public participation in a large-scale collaborative artwork.

"We're inviting everyone in Doncaster to be part of this remarkable creative experience." said Sally, Director at Right Up Our Street.

The project unfolds in three distinct phases:

Build Phase (May 26-30): Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions welcome participants ages 9 and above (under 16s accompanied by an adult) to begin construction inside the Corn Exchange.

Construction Day (May 31): A community-wide effort from 10am-5pm in Market Square will assemble the final structure, with participants of all ages welcome.

Celebration and Deconstruction (June 1): The completed structure will be on display in Market Square from 9am-5pm, accompanied by crown-making workshops with Karen Hall and Sarup Singh, plus family-friendly performances by Boxville Theatre. The day culminates in a participatory deconstruction event, where attendees help dismantle the artwork for recycling.

Registration is now open for all phases of the project. You can sign up for as little or as much you want to be involved in to make this unique artwork come to life.

Right Up Our Street delighted to announce that Right Up Our Street's Festival of Making takes place during the Doncaster Remake Learning Festival, with the spectacular Deconstruction Day closing both the festival and Remake Learning Week.

The Festival of Making gratefully acknowledges key sponsors: Martin Waste Management, providing essential recycling services for the cardboard structure, and Willmott Dixon, for helping to resource this event.

For more information or to register, visit Right Up Our Street or contact them via email here.

*Right Up Our Street is an Arts Council Funded Community Arts Project which works in partnership with Doncaster’s communities, listening to what they need and want, and co-creating an arts programme that is relevant and meaningful.