Richard Bailey: Fans to pay respects as funeral details for Doncaster Rovers stalwart announced

Richard Bailey, who worked for the club in a number of different roles for more than 30 years, has been the subject of a string of tributes following his death at the age of 54 on March 31.

Details of his funeral have now been announced with supporters expected to pay their last respects next week.

The funeral will take place at Rose Hill from 9.40am on Tuesday, April 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will pay their respects at the funeral of Richard Bailey next week.

His widow Clare, who also works for Rovers, said: “Step by step, day by day, I have achieved a lot but lost so much more.

"Richard was my rock, the one true person who knew me for being me.

"Everything I have being doing is for him and I treasure all the memories we have.

"We will remember him and never forget him. Thanks again for all the love and support.”

A post on the Crowdfunding page said: “Richard Bailey dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the club he loved and was Doncaster Rovers through and through.

“Richard was passionate about Doncaster Rovers and a familiar face to supporters, both at Belle Vue and the Keepmoat Stadium, and held a number of roles during his long association with the club.”

He began working in Doncaster Rovers’ Football in the Community in the early 1990s, initially as a community coach in schools.

He progressed through the ranks to become a community officer, overseeing the schools programme while Football in the Community evolved into the Foundation.He played a key role in establishing girls football within the club’s community programme alongside Eric Randerson.

Latterly, Richard held the title of health and wellbeing officer within the Foundation.