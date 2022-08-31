News you can trust since 1925
Reward offered after sentimetal WW2 American flag is lost in Doncaster

The owner of an original American World War Two flag has offered a reward for its return after it went missing in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:49 am
Richard Calladine is hunting flag which he says was lost in Thorne earlier this week.

Sharing his appeal he wrote: “If anyone finds or has found an American flag on the road between the fire station and the lock please can I have it back. It’s a cloth one and an original world war two flag. Means a lot to me.”

The flag was lost in the Thorne area.
