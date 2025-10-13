Reward offered after sentimental reminder of late mum lost in Doncaster

A reward has been offered for the return of a sentimental chain lost in a Doncaster city centre pub.

The chain, in the shape of a T, was created from gold jewellery of the owner’s late mother – and was lost on Saturday evening in city centre club Flares.

Shaun Chambers, who has launched the appeal said: “This person has lost his mum and it’s the only thing he has.

"We don’t care about the price of it back, but the sentimental value is something that cannot be replaced.”

An appeal has been launched to find the missing chain.

The middle of the T it has a circle with an image inside it.

Anyone with information should email [email protected].

Added Shaun: “He’s absolutely heart broken - it was the only thing he had close to him of his mums.”

You can also pass on information confidentially to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.