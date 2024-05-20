Revealed: the most popular baby names in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th May 2024, 08:00 BST
The most popular names for babies born in Doncaster have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

Olivia was the most popular girl's name in Doncaster with 22 babies given the name in 2022.

It held onto the top spot from 2021, when 23 parents chose the name for their baby.

Revealed: the most popular baby names in Doncaster.
Revealed: the most popular baby names in Doncaster.

Meanwhile, Noah and Theo were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 28 babies were given each name in Doncaster in 2022.

These names unseated George, chosen by 30 parents in 2021.

Olivia and Noah were also the most popular names across England and Wales.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

Most popular names for boys:

Noah

Muhammad

George

Oliver

Leo

Arthur

Oscar

Theodore

Theo

Freddie

Most popular names for girls:

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Lily

Ivy

Freya

Florence

Isabella

Mia

