Revealed: the most popular baby names in Doncaster
The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.
Olivia was the most popular girl's name in Doncaster with 22 babies given the name in 2022.
It held onto the top spot from 2021, when 23 parents chose the name for their baby.
Meanwhile, Noah and Theo were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 28 babies were given each name in Doncaster in 2022.
These names unseated George, chosen by 30 parents in 2021.
Olivia and Noah were also the most popular names across England and Wales.
James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."
Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.
The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.
Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."
Most popular names for boys:
Noah
Muhammad
George
Oliver
Leo
Arthur
Oscar
Theodore
Theo
Freddie
Most popular names for girls:
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Ava
Lily
Ivy
Freya
Florence
Isabella
Mia
