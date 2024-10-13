Retirement living manager at Housing 21 named in Top 30 Housing Champion list
Sam is the Local Housing Manager at Housing 21’s Retirement Living scheme, Askern Vale Court in Doncaster, which was a scheme that she commissioned in 2023.
However, her journey in housing began in 2007 as a temporary scheme manager with Housing 21 at the age of 21, she said: “I went travelling for a year after leaving my first job
and wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, I fell into housing and soon became one of the youngest housing managers at the time.”
A year later, Sam secured a permanent role at not-for-profit provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care for older people of modest means as Local Housing Manager of another Housing 21 Retirement Living scheme in Pontefract.
When asked what the best thing about working in Housing is, she said: “Making a difference to people’s lives by providing safe homes is a very fulfilling career. No two days are the same working as a Local Housing Manager and that’s
what I love.”
Housing Today announce their Housing Champions list every year, which highlights a range of people across the housing sector and to celebrate housing professionals that they deem to go above and beyond in their role.
Sam shares her thoughts on being listed as a Housing Champion, she said: “I am proud to be ranked in the Top 30 Housing Champions list which encapsulates my passion and dedication to my role in housing and I am looking forward to
what the future in the sector brings.”
