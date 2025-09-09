Retired Doncaster teacher swaps text books for telling tales with a new children's story

A retired Doncaster teacher has swapped her classroom text books for telling tales with the release of a new children's story.

Amand Smith, aged 71, of Carr Lane in Bessacarr took up writing after her retiremenrt and last month had her first book published by Austin Macauley Publishing.

It is a children's book called Billy Brigson Shines and it tells the story of a ten-year-old boy whose dad is a miner.

Amanda explained: “The amazing adventure involves a piece of coal given to him by his father that turns out to be much more than it seems.

“It takes place in the 1960s in South Yorkshire and is currently receiving some excellent reviews.”

You can watch a trailer of the book on You Tube HERE.