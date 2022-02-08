Residents urged to support Doncaster park's Changing Places toilet campaign as plan submitted

Plans have been submitted to Doncaster Council to build the toilet for people with severe disabilities at Sandall Park.

Now residents are being urged to show their backing for the campaign by submitting comments in support to the planning application.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “The planning application for the Changing Places in the park is now online, and you can comment on the application. In support we hope!

“This will make such a difference to families who have to restrict their days out and visits because there are no suitable facilities. It’s not just the person with the disability who loses out either – it’s the rest of the family too.

“Please show your support for it.”

Full details of the planning application where you can submit comments are available HERE

A fundraising campaign is also under way to bring the facility to park.

The Friends of Sandall Park group have teamed up with Doncaster disability adaptions firm RISE to raise cash so the new toilet facility can be built.

FOSP spokesman Sandra Crabtree said: "Together with Rise, we aim to gather support and funding from the local community and businesses to be able install this vital facility. Please help us achieve this. If your company could add its weight and voice to the campaign, it could make a huge difference.”

Changing Places are specialist toilets designed to be used by people with complex disabilities, their families, and carers.

Larger than a standard accessible toilet, Changing Places feature an adult-sized changing bed and a ceiling hoist.

She added: “With a Changing Place in the park, it would enable these families to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities in Sandall Park that many of us take for granted.

"They would be able to come and spend the entire day without worrying about the lack of safe, hygienic toilets with the all-important hoist and changing bed. We have spoken to numerous families who have to leave when a toilet is required – and it spoils the day for the whole family.”