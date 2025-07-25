Residents' upset as houses spring up on land in Doncaster village

Residents have spoken of their upset after work to build new homes on a patch of land in a Doncaster area village got under way – after neighbours had hoped to purchase the plot for the community.

Planning permission had already been granted for 30 properties in Sandtoft with work on the scheme progressing – but construction is also under way on four new homes on an adjoining patch of land – which people in the village had been interested in buying.

One upset resident said: “North Lincolsnhire Council had a piece of land on the site which they recently sold to the developers without informing residents on the road

"One neighbour tried to contact them to purchase the said piece of land but there was no return call.

Residents of Sandtoft are upset about the creation of the new homes. (Photo: Lesley Pickersgill).

“There is no car park for visitors no play area for children and no places to walk

“The housing estate has no facilities for visitors or children to play yet the development is based on affordable housing which is aimed at young families.

“There is nowhere for people to walk and the road to Five Lane Ends roundabout is barely fit for purpose now.

“The planning application is only online so most didn’t know about the four new houses.”

The site for the new homes is opposite the village’s popular Reindeer Inn pub just off Idle Bank and High Levels Bank.

Situated just over the border of Doncaster in the Isle of Axholme in North Lincolnshire, the hamlet lies between Epworth and Hatfield and Thorne.