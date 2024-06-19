Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog Daisy Tenants & Residents Association (TARA) held an estate walk and community litter pick recently before their monthly meeting.

They were joined by Mexborough Councillor Sean Gibbons, a number of officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), Doncaster Council Street Scene team and also St Leger Homes Doncaster.

Coun Gibbons said: “We picked up a number of community issues which have been collated into an Action Schedule and will be worked through over the coming weeks and months.

“Three bags of rubbish/litter were collected and disposed of. Huge thanks to Mexborough Neighbourhood Network for providing the litter-pickers, bags, gloves etc.”

Residents who take part in community litter pick in Mexborough.

He added: "It was a huge pleasure to join some Dog Daisy TARA community members and help them identify some community issues while raising their profile locally along with some key community partners. It is always a lively monthly meeting held at The Dog Daisy pub and it was great to see a couple of new faces."

Dog Daisy TARA meet at The Dog Daisy pub on the first Thursday of each month at 6-7.30/8pm and all local tenants and residents are most welcome.

At the June meeting, Counr Gibbons agreed to support the community group with £300 from the Mexborough First Ward Member Budgets (in conjunction with Counlr Pickering) towards a trip to Bakewell during the summer.