Residents shape Doncaster life at care home as part of ‘Growing Together’ campaign

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

At Dunniwood Lodge Care Home in Doncaster, residents are helping to shape daily life in ways that reflect who they are and what matters to them, part of Each Other Care’s wider Growing Together campaign, which celebrates progress and personal growth across all its homes.

A newly formed resident committee, made up of Mary, Deanna, Christine, Shirley and Cynthia, meets monthly with Wellbeing Lead Belinda to share ideas and make decisions on everything from upcoming events to garden improvements, menu suggestions and home decor.

The group has already helped plan the Spring Fair, suggested a vegetable patch and recommended booking an ABBA tribute act, just a few examples of how they’re influencing life at Dunniwood Lodge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It means a lot seeing the impact it’s having,” said Belinda. “It gives people a voice and you can see how much that matters.”

Residents shape Doncaster life at care home as part of ‘Growing Together’ campaign.Residents shape Doncaster life at care home as part of ‘Growing Together’ campaign.
Residents shape Doncaster life at care home as part of ‘Growing Together’ campaign.

Resident Mary brings her own printed posters to hand out to visitors and always arrives at meetings with her notebook, full of ideas gathered from conversations with other residents.

The group is careful to include everyone, including people living with dementia, adjusting plans, outing times and suggestions so that everyone’s needs are considered.

The team has also introduced a Resident Wish List, where residents can express personal goals and aspirations. When Deanna said she’d love to meet Elvis, the team arranged for “Elvis” to visit. Many more wishes are already in the works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “These resident-led initiatives are part of how Dunniwood Lodge is contributing to Growing Together, supporting residents to stay involved, feel heard and continue doing the things they enjoy.”

Related topics:ResidentsDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice