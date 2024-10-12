Residents launch petition calling for Doncaster library shut for five years to re-open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a Doncaster suburb have launched a petition calling for the re-opening of a library which has been shut for five years.

The Friends of Wheatley group has launched the campaign to restore and re-open the library on Beckett Road – and are calling on members of the public to back the push.

A spokesperson said: Friends of Wheatley and the residents of Wheatley and Doncaster, we need your help.”

Currently the building that hosts the library is under a review by City of Doncaster Council’s assets department.

A campaign has been launched to re-open Wheatley Library.

"The spokesperson added: “This review could lead to either the library being reinstated after five years of closure, the library being removed permanently or the demolition of the entire building as a whole.

“We need a library for our community.

The people of Wheatley should have this valuable asset and be able to use the building once again as a library and hopefully maybe going forward be able to use the library to hold community events and group events for the people of Wheatley.

“Please sign this petition to ensure the building remains an asset in and for our community.”

You can sign the petition HERE

A Facebook page aimed at making Wheatley a better place for everyone has also been set up with more details HERE

The petition has been signed by more than 120 people in less than 48 hours, showing the strength of local support for the library.

Chelsea Swindles, a supporter, said: “Reading is a fundamental component of children’s education, the library needs to reopen to support the local kids and their future.”