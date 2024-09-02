Residents invited to meeting to discuss plans to protect flood-hit Doncaster estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a Doncaster estate hit by repeated floods are being invited to a meeting to discuss plans to protect homes and businesses.

Homes in Clay Lane have been flooded several times in recent years – and £1 million has been earmarked to help protect the estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe.

People living in the Jefferson Avenue and Wilberforce Road areas have been among the worst hit and a meeting called by Yorkshire Water on September 10 has been organised so residents can be briefed on proposals.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water and City of Doncaster Council are proposing innovative new measures to minimise flooding and enhance the local environment in the Clay Lane area.

Plans are being drawn up to protect Clay Lane from flooding.

"We plan to introduce new sustainable drainage systems that will help tackle the issue of surface water flooding and bring a range of other community benefits.”

The company said that the Clay Lane area retains surface water during heavy rainfall which has resulted in local homes being flooded.

The spokesperson added: “In a recent survey, a significant proportion of the community identifed flooding as a cause for concern.

"During the initial phase we’ll build a number of features which will store surface water and release it more slowly, helping to prevent flash flooding.

"These features will include a large planted detention basin along with rain gardens in the areas which will provide the most benefit.

"Once complete, if additional funding is available, we hope to introduce additional features such as special permeable paving which allows water to soak through and bioretention tree pits where water is stored and filtered before being released slowly.”

The drop in event will take place on September 10 from 2pm to 6pm at the Cypress Suite, Legacy Church, Shaw Wood Way, with feedback forms available.

Residents can also have their say HERE or email [email protected]

The consultation opens on Monday 9 September and ends at midnight on September 27.

Local pressure group, The Friends of Clay Lane, has welcomed the move and spokesman Alex Chadburn said: “The aim of Friends of Clay Lane is to organise the community into action and put pressure on the council to resolve our issues. With continued growth and community spirit we can achieve the impossible.”