Residents invited to have say on plans to scrap two of Doncaster's major roundabouts

Plans to replace two major Doncaster roundabouts with crossroads have been unveiled – and local residents are being invited to have their say

The proposed scheme includes replacing Sandall Park roundabout and Armthorpe Road roundabout with signalised crossroads, installing new technology to give greater priority to buses and upgrading walking and cycling facilities to provide safer and improved connections to local routes.

The public consultation on the scheme is open until Tuesday 31s December 2024.

The Doncaster East Transport Scheme also includes installing Toucan crossings for use by pedestrians and cyclists on all arms of the new junctions.

Installing bus priority measures at the newly signalised junctions and increasing road capacity by installing a section of dual carriageway on A18 Thorne Road between Shaw Lane Roundabout and Sandall Park.

There are also proposoals to create a new shared use (pedestrian and cycle) path from Shaw Lane Roundabout and along Thorne Road connecting onto facilities on Barnby Dun Road using an upgraded footway/cycleway next to the perimeter of Sandall Park (near the junction with Boundary Avenue).

The scheme also includes teplacing an existing zebra crossing on Thorne Road with a signalised crossing (near the junction with Boundary Avenue), new wayfinding and information signs through the scheme and improving cycle parking facilities.

The alteration to these busy junctions will enable traffic volumes to be managed more efficiently, improve bus journey times and reliability, and provide safer connections to existing pedestrian and cycling facilities.

The £12 million scheme will be funded by national Government from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The money is ring fenced to sustainable travel and transport network improvements and has been allocated for the specific scheme. It cannot be spent on alternative uses.

At this stage the preliminary bid for funding has been successful but responses and comments gathered as part of the public consultation will be used to understand whether there is public support for the scheme and help to inform the Council’s decision on whether to approve the scheme to go ahead.

Should the scheme not go ahead then the funding would not be released to City of Doncaster Council.

The approval and assurance process which needs to be followed with any scheme of this type is lengthy, and so there will be a period of time to wait between hearing about the scheme and any construction work starting. If the scheme is approved to go ahead, work is expected to be able to begin in summer 2025 and to complete by summer 2027.

The scheme will be constructed in phases to minimise disruption as much as possible and maintain access to businesses, homes and services.

It may be necessary to have road closures in place at some stages to safely carry out work in the road. There will be advance warning of any road closures and further details about the construction timeline will be shared and regularly updated on the Council’s website and through social media channels.

Public consultation is an opportunity to share your views, make suggestions as well as find out more. There are both in-person and online opportunities to respond to this consultation.

You can speak to representatives of the Council, view plans and provide your feedback by attending one of the events below.

There is no need to book, just turn up within the advertised time slot.

Tuesday 3 December – 9.30am to 2pm at Ennerdale Communal Hall,

Fernhurst Road, Doncaster DN2 5QL.

Wednesday 4 December – 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Sandalwood Communal Hall,

Sandalwood Close, Doncaster DN2 5DW.

Monday 9 December – 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Sandalwood Communal Hall,

Sandalwood Close, Doncaster DN2 5DW.

Thursday 12 December – 9.30am to 2pm – Ennerdale Communal Hall,

Fernhurst Road, Doncaster DN2 5QL.

By Email

You can also email any comments or questions directly to: [email protected] during the consultation period.

You can also take part in an online survey here.