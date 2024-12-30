Residents at Doncaster care home treated to a feast of festive fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a Doncaster care home were treated to a feast of festive fun – with a Christmas quiz, food and drink.

Oldfield House Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes group, and based in Stainforth, brought holiday joy to residents, families, and friends as they hosted a cheerful festive quiz with staff and residents also donning Christmas jumpers.

A spokesperson said: “Oldfield House opened its doors to welcome loved ones for an afternoon filled with laughter, refreshments, and holiday spirit.

"Guests and residents enjoyed a lively quiz while indulging in fresh cakes and hot drinks. The event was made even more special as everyone donned their favourite Christmas jumpers and sang along to festive music in the background.

There was a feast of festive fun at Oldfield House.

“The vibrant atmosphere highlighted the warmth and togetherness that Oldfield House values, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

"Events like these are part of the home’s commitment to fostering community bonds and ensuring residents feel surrounded by love and joy during the festive season.

Leeanne Craddock, Home Manager at Oldfield House, shared her thoughts on the day.

She said: “I was a fun day in the home. Everyone came together to spread some festive cheer, and the atmosphere was amazing.

“Oldfield House would like to thank all the families and friends who joined them for the celebration, making the day a truly heartwarming occasion.”

To find out more about Oldfield House, which is based in Oldfield Lane, Stainforth, please visit: https://runwoodhomes.co.uk/care-homes/care-homes-south-

yorkshire/care-homes-doncaster/oldfield-house-care-home-doncaster for more information about the facility and the services it offers.