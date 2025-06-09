Residents at Doncaster care home celebrate National Cheese Day.

Residents and staff at Liberty House Care Home in Bessacarr, part of the Runwood Homes Group, came together on June 4 to celebrate National Cheese Day with a delicious and heartwarming afternoon of food, drinks, and laughter.

The event featured a tempting selection of cheeses, crackers, grapes, and a variety of wines and beers.

“Our home enjoys regular cheese and wine afternoons,” said Kelley, Lifestyle Coordinator. “With the 4th June being National Cheese Day, we couldn't pass up the opportunity for our residents to enjoy one of their favourite afternoons.”

She said the atmosphere was vibrant from start to finish, with the room filled with smiles, clinking glasses, and a warm sense of togetherness.

Resident Bernard shared: “I really enjoyed the afternoon with beer and some tasty cheese.”

Kelley added: “Care staff also got involved, sampling the tasty treats and helping to create a relaxed, joyful environment. Events like this not only bring enjoyment but also promote social connection and wellbeing among residents.”