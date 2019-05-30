Residents anger over fly-tipping in Doncaster

An angry resident has shared pictures of rubbish which had been left on a Doncaster Road.

He said: “Whoever dumped this on Hatfield Lane blocking it off, it was a public road leading to several farms and a railway line. Any emergency services would have been delayed in an emergency.”

The rubbish left on Hatfield Lane

Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of rubbish and is a serious offence.

If found guilty, flytippers can face a fine of up to £5000 and/or five years in prison.

Dumped waste can often be contaminated.

Not only is it harmful to the environment, water course and wildlife but it encourages vermin and, in time, can corrode or become unstable and emit toxic fumes which affect health and safety.

If you arrange for somebody to collect your waste, you have a duty to ensure that you check the person collecting it is a registered with the Environment Agency as a waste collector.

A registered waste collector should carry with them at all times a waste carriers licence; they should also provide you with a waste transfer note when they take your waste away. It is your responsibility to check that anybody collecting waste has this licence.

Any illegally dumped waste should be reported to Doncaster Council on 01302 736000 or on the free My Doncaster app.

Doncaster Council said: “The Street Scene team will clear waste illegally dumped on public land for which it has responsibility within five working days.

“We will work with private land owners to ensure any dumped materials are safely removed.”