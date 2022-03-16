Organisers of Rescue Day 2022 said it was with a heavy heart that they took the decision to call off the event due to take place on July 10 at 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle.

A spokesman said: “Several of our organisers, employed by our emergency and health services and along with our stakeholders, who support the planning and delivery of Rescue Day, remain under extreme pressure at this time, therefore regrettably a joint decision has been taken to cancel the event.”

Michael Joyce-Knowles, on behalf of the Rescue Day Society, said: “The team are hugely disappointed that we will not be able to bring Rescue Day to you again this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water rescue volunteers from York Rescue Boat in action on the lake at a previous Rescue Day

“Cancelling the event is one of the hardest decisions to make, however for many reasons, it has been a tough year for all of those involved with the event.

"We wish to thank our hosts 7 Lakes Country Park and all our organisers, officials, volunteers, exhibitors and their families for their continued support.”

He added: “Rescue Day remains committed to promoting the great work of our emergency and voluntary services, raising money for charities and good causes, it has funded many lifesaving public defibrillators and equipment which have been placed in local communities.

“We know our visitors and exhibitors will be sad to hear that this year’s event will not go ahead, however we are pleased to let you know that Rescue Day will return 2023 and we look forward to welcoming you all back very soon.”