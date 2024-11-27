Repair works get under way at Doncaster pub ravaged by huge fire

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Repair works have got under way at a popular Doncaster pub ravaged by fire earlier this year, bosses have confirmed.

The Marr Lodge in Marr suffered extensive damage after flames tore through the building in a huge inferno in September.

Updating customers on social media, manager Michelle Allison shared: “Good morning you lovely people - just to let you all know work has now started on our fantastic Marr Lodge

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are going to miss you all over the festive season but we will be back – love always.”

Repair works at Marr Lodge are now under way.Repair works at Marr Lodge are now under way.
Repair works at Marr Lodge are now under way.

Following the blaze at the pub in Barnsley Road, bosses pledged to come back “bigger, brighter and even better” after the fire

Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the huge blaze at its height and the pub has been cordoned off and boarded up since.

Bosses have said they do not know when the bar and carvery restaurant will be able to re-open – but have thanked customers for their backing and have pledged to return.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice