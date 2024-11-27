Repair works get under way at Doncaster pub ravaged by huge fire
The Marr Lodge in Marr suffered extensive damage after flames tore through the building in a huge inferno in September.
Updating customers on social media, manager Michelle Allison shared: “Good morning you lovely people - just to let you all know work has now started on our fantastic Marr Lodge
“We are going to miss you all over the festive season but we will be back – love always.”
Following the blaze at the pub in Barnsley Road, bosses pledged to come back “bigger, brighter and even better” after the fire
Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the huge blaze at its height and the pub has been cordoned off and boarded up since.
Bosses have said they do not know when the bar and carvery restaurant will be able to re-open – but have thanked customers for their backing and have pledged to return.
