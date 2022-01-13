Reminder for Doncaster women to attend cervical screening appointments

Dr Pieri, Cancer Clinical Lead at Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group

Although cervical cancer is expected to become less common with the introduction of HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccinations, around 3,000 women are still diagnosed each year.

Screening is a positive thing that you can do to prevent cancer and give your family peace of mind. 12,000 people have their smear test each day in England and it is an effective test that for most people the results are normal and saves an estimated 5,000 lives a year.

Dr Pieri, Cancer Clinical Lead at Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group said “All women aged between 25 and 64 are invited for cervical screening every three to five years depending on their age.

Being screened regularly means that any abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix can be identified at an early stage and, if necessary, treated to stop cancer developing.

“Cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms at all until it has reached an advanced stage but symptoms can include blood in your urine, unusual vaginal bleeding, pain and discomfort during sex and swelling in your legs. If you do have any of these symptoms it is important that you tell your GP immediately.”

Cervical cancer is generally caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Around 80% of women in the UK are affected by HPV at some point during their life, although the immune system usually clears the virus without requiring any treatment, and many women don’t realise that they had it in the first place.

However, leaving this to chance is not an option as cervical cancer can be fatal. Getting yourself screened could possibly save your life.

Dr Pieri added: “The best way to prevent cervical cancer is through regular screening so I would strongly encourage all women to attend their screenings when invited – it could save your life.”

