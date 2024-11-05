Remembrance Sunday: City to fall silent as events held to honour Doncaster's war dead

Doncaster will fall silent this weekend with a string of events and services to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The city is set to come together to pay its respects to servicemen and women at numerous events on Sunday.

A number of poppy installations across the borough have been designed and installed by Doncaster Council teams in preparation for Remembrance Day, along with privately created tributes.

In the city centre, tributes will be led by Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones as well as other civic dignataries, including council officials and MPs.

Remembrance Sunday, on 10 November, will begin with a Service of Remembrance at the war memorial on Bennetthorpe from 10.30am with the Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones and Civic Mayor, Councillor Julie Grace each laying a wreath.

This will be followed by a parade from Bennetthorpe to Baxter Gate and passing the Mansion House to the Minster of St George, where there will be a Service of Remembrance.

A short service for Armistice Day, to observe the national two minute silence at 11am, will be held outside the Mansion House on Monday will include a bugler playing the Last Post and Reveille and the traditional Act of Homage.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “This weekend we reflect and give thanks to the servicemen and women who have made the greatest sacrifice for our freedom. We will never forget them.”

Civic Mayor, Councillor Julie Grace, added: “Remembrance services will be taking place across Doncaster to commemorate the servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much in the World Wars and other conflicts. I, along with many others, will take this opportunity to pay my respects to the fallen soldiers, along with those who are serving today.”

During November, the City of Doncaster Archives will be hosting free Remembrance events at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and online. Activities include how to research army medal sets, get hands-on with military themed crafts, join our Veterans café, explore the amazing collections of the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry spanning over 200 years and discover how to research your army ancestors.

Find out more about each event HERE