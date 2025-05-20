Remake Learning Days Festival returns to Doncaster this May half-term.

Hundreds of free and low-cost family friendly events will take place over May half-term as the much-loved Remake Learning Days Festival makes its return to Doncaster for the third year, from 22nd-31st May.

Whether it’s experimenting with robots and AI, pond-dipping at a nature reserve, turning your hand to DJing or becoming an Inventor for the day, the festival promises to offer something for everyone. Baby and toddler sessions and adult-specific workshops will also be on offer.

Organisations including Volker Rail and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are amongst the hosts this year for the unique, 10-day festival designed to spark passion, inspire curiosity and help families to learn together whilst having fun.

Running from 22nd – 31st May, the festival will offer everything from crafts and making, to science and technology, outdoor adventures and sports sessions, and hands-on interactive opportunities to explore future careers. Remake Learning Days was first brought to Doncaster from America in 2023, and is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and discovery for all ages, and of the fantastic organisations and businesses in the city.

Doncaster’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, Councillor Sue Farmer added: “This is the third consecutive year of bringing the Remake Learning Days concept to Doncaster and we can’t wait to welcome families in their thousands to the huge range of events on offer.

"At its heart, Remake Learning Days is all about giving families the chance to learn together through fun, accessible activities over the half-term – whilst also inspiring future passions, career paths and fostering stronger connections with their communities.

“We are incredibly lucky to be working once again with some fantastic organisations in Doncaster, from some of our biggest employers, to our vibrant grassroots community groups and organisations, and wonderful small businesses who are sharing their skills and talents to inspire current and future generations.

"Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, play, and grow together during the May half-term.”

The full list of events and activities taking place as part of the festival can be found at www.bit.ly/remakelearningdoncaster.

• Images attached show families and attendees at previous Remake Learning festivals in Doncaster