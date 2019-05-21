Reg praised for 66 years service with South Yorkshire Police

A former Police Constable has been commended for giving over 60 years of service with South Yorkshire Police.

Reginald Nevett, known as Reg, has given over 66 years service with the force. He joined the force as a Police Constable in January 1953 and carried out 30 years’ service in Doncaster before retiring in January 1983.

Despite retiring from duty over 36 years ago, Reg has remained at the heart of South Yorkshire Police’s Male Voice Choir, rehearsing weekly and travelling around the UK and beyond to performances.

Reg is now the choir’s second longest serving member and has racked up 61 years since joining the group in 1958.

Choir Secretary, Malcolm Briggs said: “We’re honoured to have had Reg sing with us over the past 61 years and I’m pleased to see his remarkable commitment to South Yorkshire Police, (SYP), be recognised.

“I have been proud to sing alongside him for 38 years; we have seen members come and go, but Reg has always been at the heart of what we do. This year’s concert will bring to a close what will probably be Reg’s final season with us. I couldn’t think of a better time to recognise his service and commitment to SYP.”

Reg received a certificate and a thank you from Chief Constable Stephen Watson for his commitment and years of public service.

The choir are currently preparing for their 43rd annual concert in June. This year, they are performing in partnership with the Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra on Saturday 1 June at Hall Cross Lower Academy. All money raised will be donated to two charities, DonMentia and Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

Visit www.sypmvc.org.uk to find out more.