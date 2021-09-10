Record fair returns to The Doncaster Dome for the first time since the pandemic began

Premier Records is hosting its first record fair since the pandemic began.

The fair will be at The Doncaster Dome on Sunday, September 12 from 9am to 2pm.

Barnard Mcmylor from Premier Records, said: “This is our first event in 18 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The record fair is this Sunday.

“We’re apprehensive but hoping that we can pick up where we left off.

“We’re committed to keeping people safe by following the safety guidelines.”

During the pandemic the sale of records was on the increase even outselling CD’s.

Barnard is hoping that the resurgence of love for the old school form of music will bring more people to the fair.

“There are a lot of new collectors,” he continued.

“People are still wanting to buy records despite streaming services being so popular.

“I would encourage any people new to the hobby to come down on Sunday.

“Buying records in person is better than online because you can see what you’re getting at a record fair.

“You can make sure the record is in good condition - some vendors will even let you play them before you buy.”

Shopping online brings dangers of records being fake or damaged and Bernard said he knows of many people who have had to send records back when they arrive in poor condition.

“I think people have missed the record fair events,” he said.

“I hope lots of people return and enjoy it.”