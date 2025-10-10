Reading challenge celebrated as mayor and MP visit Doncaster library

A Doncaster community library welcomed the city’s civic mayor and an MP to celebrate its summer reading challenge for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cantley Community Library hosted Coun Tim Needham and Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson to toast young readers who completed Doncaster Libraries’ school holiday event.

The library welcomed Coun Needham, accompanied by Civic Mayoress Chris Brodhurst-Brown, to present the certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The Summer Reading Challenge was very popular this year though some children were unable to attend and they can collect their certificates from the library.”

Civic Mayor Tim Needham and Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson have both paid a visit to Cantley Community Library.

The names of all who completed the challenge were placed into a prize draw for a National Book Token – and three lucky children can now choose a book as a prize.

A few days later, the library welcomed Ms Jameson who met a range of customers including those who come along to the library as part of the chatty café.

Commenting on her visit Sally said: “It was great to spend the morning talking to residents at Cantley Community Library’s Chatty Café and collect signatures for my DRI petition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as the Chatty Café on Wednesdays 10am-12pm, the community library also delivers a wide range of community activities and free classes. Thank you to Richard Halstead, Chairman of the library for showing me the breadth of the services on offer.”

Commenting on the visits, Richard said, “It is an honour to host visits from both Tim and Sally and let them see first hand the work that is done through the dedicated volunteers at Cantley Library.

"Our current courses include IT for Health which will run throughout 2026, and places are still available.

“We continue to work hard to overcome isolation and loneliness in the community so look forward to welcoming everyone into the library”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about these and other activities please do follow the newly launched Facebook page (replacing the old one) at “Cantley Community Library” where all details of upcoming events and activities will be posted.

For further details about all events taking place at the library, you can also email: [email protected] or telephone: 01302 535614