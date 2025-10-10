Reader photo captures glory of city's historic Doncaster Minster

This wonderful reader photo captures one of Doncaster’s most historic buildings in all its shimmering glory.

Doncaster Free Press reader Jason Hodges took this stunning photo of the city’s lit-up Doncaster Minster from near North Bridge.

Dating from 1858, the church, also known as St George’s Church, has dominated Doncaster’s skyline for decades and the Grade I listed building was described by Sir John Betjeman as "Victorian Gothic at its very best.”

Send your pictures of Doncaster to us at [email protected]