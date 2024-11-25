Re-opening date announced for Doncaster Post Office wrecked in car smash

The re-opening date has been announced for a Doncaster Post Office wrecked in a high-speed road smash more than five months ago.

Wheatley Hills Post Office suffered extensive damage when a vehicle ploughed into the shop during a police chase in June and has been closed since.

Repairs recently got under way to fix the building at the junction of Thorne Road and Chestnut Avenue and its owners have said the shop will return next month.

Owner Uma Patel said: “I just wanted to let everyone know that we are looking to reopen on Monday 2 December.

"The shop side will be open from 5am and the Post Office from 9am.

"Thank you to everyone that has given us support over that last very hard five months, it has meant so much to us, more than you’ll ever know. Hoping to see lots of friendly faces on that Monday.”

The 31-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Astra was arrested at the scene on June 16.