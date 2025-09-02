Railway staff swap spreadsheets for spades to spruce up Doncaster nature reserve

A team of willing volunteers from LNER and Network Rail traded spreadsheets for spades at a Doncaster nature reserve to help give it a spruce up.

Finance teams were at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Potteric Carr with the charity one of the organisations supported by the LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund (CCIF).

The group ventured to the reserved to help the wildlife charity spruce up an educational centre ahead of a busy autumn season.

They got stuck in, weeding the centre’s forecourt, tidying surrounding green spaces, and prepping and painting the educational spaces inside.

Andrew Timms, Financial Controller for LNER, said: “It was fantastic to support one of our CCIF charities and give something back to the Trust, which does so much in protecting and nurturing wildlife across Yorkshire.

"It was great to work together with our colleagues at Network Rail to make a difference. For the charity, it has hopefully helped get the education centre back up and running again in time for Autumn.”

Dave Corrigan, Finance Director for Network Rail, said: “We had a great day volunteering at Potteric Carr.

"It was fantastic to be outside in nature, working alongside our LNER colleagues and see the educational centre come together through our combined teamwork.

"We hope Yorkshire Wildlife Trust can now get lots of benefit from the building and educate many more visitors about their vital conservation work.”

Rachael Wilson, Community Investment Manager for LNER, said: “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is just one of the many charities and groups we’ve been proud to support through our Community and Customer Investment Fund.

"But our support goes beyond funding, our amazing people at LNER also lend their skills and knowledge, as well as providing their elbow grease! We’re looking forward to getting our hands dirty again soon.”

Mike Winstanley, Regional Manager for South and West Yorkshire for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re grateful to LNER and Network Rail for their time at Potteric Carr.

"The team’s help meant we could get our building ready for visitors and educational sessions, meaning our funding and time can stay focused on our vital conservation work. Volunteering is a great way to give back. We look forward to welcoming the LNER team back soon.”