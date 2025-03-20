Railway 200: Doncaster celebrations to mark two centuries of train travel

It’s full steam ahead for celebrations in Doncaster to mark 200 years of rail travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City of Doncaster is set to join in on the national Railway 200 celebrations with an exciting programme of events that showcase the city’s rich rail heritage and its role in shaping the future of the industry.

As part of the UK-wide Railway 200 initiative marking two centuries of railway innovation, Doncaster’s activities will connect with the national programme while offering unique local experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the events will see a Remake Learning Introduction to Rail STEM activity day, a dynamic event designed to inspire the next generation by connecting students with the education and skills needed for future careers in the rail industry.

Doncaster will be staging a series of events to mark 200 years of rail travel.

This event will bring together industry leaders, educators and young people to explore the past, present and future of rail through hands-on learning experiences and expert discussions.

Doncaster’s Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM) will host a series of engaging rail-themed activities, celebrating Doncaster’s legacy in locomotive engineering and rail innovation.

Visitors can immerse themselves in interactive exhibits, historical showcases and special talks that highlight Doncaster’s contribution to railway advancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major highlight of the celebrations will be the arrival of the National Exhibition Train, named Inspiration, a special touring exhibition that will visit Doncaster on 16-17 August 2025 as part of its journey across the country.

This unique travelling showcase, which is expected to visit 60 locations across Britain up to summer 2026, will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the story of Britain’s railways, featuring artefacts, historical insights and a vision for the future of rail travel.

Mayor Ros Jones added: "Doncaster has a proud and longstanding connection to the railway industry, and it is fantastic to see our heritage perfectly aligning with this significant milestone. The Railway 200 programme is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our past achievements while looking forward to an innovative future in rail."

Doncaster’s Railway 200 programme promises to be a landmark celebration, bringing together the local community, railway enthusiasts, and visitors from across the UK.

To find out more about the events and how to get involved, visit www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/railway-200