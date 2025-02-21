Rail passengers can expect travel disruption as renewal project on aging Doncaster bridge takes place over this weekend.

Passengers are advised that this week’s engineering work between Doncaster and Goole/Scunthorpe will be extended to allow for an ageing bridge deck to be replaced.

The decking at Marshgate junction is near the end of its usable life – and would soon be unfit for allowing trains to pass.

Network Rail has therefore decided to extend this week’s line closure for two days for the extra work to take place.

Normal service between Doncaster and Goole/Scunthorpe will now resume from the morning of Monday 24 February.

Other options were explored by Network Rail’s teams but this approach was chosen because the beams being installed in the bridge require a large area of overhead powerlines to be switched off during the work.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, said: “This vital work requires the electricity supply to the East Coast Main Line to be isolated for us to get the new bridge deck into place.

“By taking the option to extend this week’s package of work by a couple of days, we avoid having a full week’s closure of this section of the railway.

“We’re sorry to passengers whose journeys will be affected this weekend, but this is the least disruptive way of approaching this urgent repair.”

This week’s amended Northern timetable will be continued on Saturday, together with a reduction in services between Sheffield and Doncaster. On Sunday, Northern will operate rail replacement buses between Doncaster and Goole. There are no Northern services to Scunthorpe on Sundays.

TransPennine Express (TPE) will have buses running hourly to replace trains over the weekend between Doncaster and Scunthorpe. TPE also has buses replacing trains between Scunthorpe and Cleethorpes (calling at Barnetby, Habrough and Grimsby Town) on Thursday 20 February. East Midlands Railway will have ticket acceptance in place*.

Passengers are advised to check details of all parts of their journeys with National Rail Enquiries or with train operators before travelling.