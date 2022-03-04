Raffle money will help improve access to Doncaster’s Mansion House

The Friends of Doncaster Mansion House have raised over £1,200 with their Everything Yorkshire raffle, which was drawn at the Mansion House last Tuesday, March 1.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:01 pm

The proceeds will go towards the Friends’ aim of increasing access to the Grade I listed building for everyone and preserving the historic contents for the future.

Each prize was a hamper of Yorkshire themed items of food and drink.

Amanda Matheson of Heritage Doncaster draws out the winning tickets for the Friends' Everything Yorkshire raffle draw at Doncaster Mansion House

*Doncaster's Mansion House was built between 1745-9. It’s one of only four surviving civic Mansion Houses in the country.

