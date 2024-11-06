Radio DJ Steph Hirst set to discuss career with pupils at Doncaster school

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
A top DJ and radio host is set to discuss her career and life in broadcasting with pupils at a Doncaster secondary school.

Hits Radio presenter Stephanie Hirst will visit Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington this Friday to talk to students.

A school spokesperson said: “We cannot wait to welcome Stephanie to our Academy on Friday.

“She will be talking to students for our first 'audience with' event of the academic year.

Radio host Steph Hirst will chat about her career with pupils at a Doncaster school.
Radio host Steph Hirst will chat about her career with pupils at a Doncaster school.

“She will talk to us about her DJ career and how she has built her brand and career.

“We cannot wait to see her on Friday.”

Hirst started her career Radio Aire in Leeds, joining the overnight show at age 16.

Stints at Minster FM in York and The Pulse of West Yorkshire in Bradford followed, before a move to Hallam FM in Sheffield, her local station, where she hosted the drivetime programme for three years.

She then returned to The Pulse of West Yorkshire to co-host the breakfast show and then took over the breakfast show at Viking FM before presenting Hirsty's Daily Dose at Galaxy Yorkshire.

After Neil Fox quit as the host of Hit40UK in 2004, Hirst – one of Fox's stand-ins previously from 2003 – was recruited, initially with Katy Hill, to host the programme each Sunday from the studios of Capital Radio in London and went on to host the programme alone.

Hirst came out publicly as a woman and talked about her gender transition in October 2014 during an interview with Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio 5 Live and has won awards for her gender activism.

