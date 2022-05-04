Here at the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham Branch, we care for over 1,000 animals per year.

It’s not surprising to us that puppies and kittens attract so much attention within a matter of hours and quickly find their forever homes.

However, the vast majority of our animals are beyond this age and come to us in search of their happy ending after not having had the best start to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you offer an animal a home?

As part of our strategy to promote responsible pet ownership, we aim to encourage people to #adoptdontshop.

There are several benefits of adopting an animal from us. Not only are you finding your lifelong companion and improving the prospects of their future, you are also giving us the

opportunity to dedicate our time to another animal who needs our care and rehabilitation.

Mable and Maple are our current longest stay residents.

Meet Maple, Mable and Milo

They are a pair of young sister rabbits who have been in our care for over six months, after being found straying at a young age.

They have spent the vast majority of their life with us and sadly have never experienced a loving family home.

Like most other rabbits, they love their fresh vegetables and will make a great addition to any home.

Our next longest stay animal is Casper. He is a neutered male rabbit looking to be rehomed with a female bunny to keep him company.

Casper has provided our staff with lots of laughs over the five months he has been with us. He loves always having things to do, whether this be enrichment toys, exploring his accommodation, or chomping on his favourite veggies.

Our longest stay feline resident is Milo. He is only one year old so still has his typical playful kitten qualities.

He loves his food, toys and fusses from his favourite people. Once he is comfortable with you, he is so affectionate and adores his humans.

Since he loves attention, he would be best suited to a home that has no other pets and children over the age of 12.

Rocco is our longest stay canine resident; he has been with us almost four months. He is such a remarkable boy and is sure to bring lots of smiles to the family who choose to adopt him.

He loves off-lead exercise in our secure compound, and loves to play ball.

Although his main passion is playing, he does like to engage in cuddles and lots of fusses when it is quiet. He would benefit from owners who have previous experience with rottweilers, and since he enjoys having all the attention to himself, he would be best suited to a quieter household with no other pets or children.

Whether you are on the lookout for a dynamic duo or a sole companion, we have a wide variety of animals currently available for adoption – from dogs and cats, to rabbits, guinea pigs and quails.

When one of our animals become available for adoption, they are posted on our website (https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption) and Facebook page.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process that is explained on our website.