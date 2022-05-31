Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Last chance to enter Doncaster baking competition

Doncaster's Greatest Bake will close for entries later today – with a last minute rush of entrants expected.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Crumbles or pies, sponges or cupcakes - wow us with your Jubilee puddings and celebration cakes as part of Doncaster's Greatest Bake on Thursday 2 June.

“That’s the call out to talented bakers from across Doncaster as we invite adults in two categories, advanced and amateur, to take part in a special baking competition as well as juniors (Under 14s).

Time is running out to take part in Doncaster's Greatest Bake.

"Parents, supervise and support your child with staying safe while baking but please don’t do the whole thing, let their creative energies flow.”

The winning bakers will be invited to a presentation with Ainsley Harriott on Friday 3 June.