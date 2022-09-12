Queen Elizabeth II: Tree lit up in Doncaster tribute to Her Majesty
A tree has been lit up in purple lights in Doncaster as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:22 pm
Armthorpe Parish Council has decked out the tree in Church Street in purple lights following the death of the Queen.
It will remain lit every night until the day after her funeral on September 19.
Chris Brodhurst-Brown, chair of the parish council said: “It has been lit in purple, the Royal colour of mourning.
“It is a very tall old tree much loved by the community.”