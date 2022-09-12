Armthorpe Parish Council has decked out the tree in Church Street in purple lights following the death of the Queen.

It will remain lit every night until the day after her funeral on September 19.

Chris Brodhurst-Brown, chair of the parish council said: “It has been lit in purple, the Royal colour of mourning.

The tree has been lit up in purple in Armthorpe.

