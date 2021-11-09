Queen celebrates £24,000 pay day as horse romps to victory in Doncaster

Her Majesty’s horse, King’s Lynn, won the Wentworth Stakes at Town Moor on Saturday – pocketing her a bumper payout in winnings.

The yearly flat race saw the four-year-old horse, led by jockey David Probert, cross the line in first place.

It is named after a town in Norfolk close to the Queen' s beloved residence in Sandringham - where Her Majesty is currently residing following a spell of ill-health which recently saw her spend the night in hospital in London.

The Queen enjoyed a £24,000 win at Doncaster Racecourse. (Photo: Getty)

The win earned the monarch £24,385 in prize money.

The Queen inherited the Royal Family's horse breeding operation in 1952, following the death of King George VI.