Queen celebrates £24,000 pay day as horse romps to victory in Doncaster
The Queen has celebrated a £24,000 win at Doncaster Racecourse – after one of her horses romped to victory at Town Moor.
Her Majesty’s horse, King’s Lynn, won the Wentworth Stakes at Town Moor on Saturday – pocketing her a bumper payout in winnings.
The yearly flat race saw the four-year-old horse, led by jockey David Probert, cross the line in first place.
It is named after a town in Norfolk close to the Queen' s beloved residence in Sandringham - where Her Majesty is currently residing following a spell of ill-health which recently saw her spend the night in hospital in London.
The win earned the monarch £24,385 in prize money.
The Queen inherited the Royal Family's horse breeding operation in 1952, following the death of King George VI.
Over the past decades, she has gathered more than 1,800 victories - the first one taking place at Fontwell Park in 1949 with a horse named Monaveen.