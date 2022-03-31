Pupils win prizes as Doncaster music and drama festival returns after Covid crisis

The Robin Hood Music and Drama festival, hosted by Hill House Independent School in Auckley, is one of the biggest and most prestigious festivals in the region.

The annual event was cancelled at short notice in 2020 due to the start of the pandemic so there was much excitement to welcome the festival back this year after a prolonged 2-year interval.

The festival saw children from 5 to 19 years performing in a range of 55 categories.

An array of youngsters scooped prizes at the festival.

Starting on Thursday and Friday (24/25 March) with Instrumental Ensembles and Choirs, schools including Hill House, Rossington St Michael’s and Trinity Academy wowed audiences with their talents.

Saturday was the day for instruments as children performed and competed on woodwind, string instruments, piano, guitar and brass, welcoming exceptional talent including Scarlett Almond from the Minster School, Southwell who placed first in Strings up to Grade 5 and 7 and twins, Tallulah and Florence Yeardley from The Macauley Catholic High School who competed in brass up to Grade 1.

The festival closed on Sunday, not before welcoming an array of talent to the stage in the Musical Theatre, Duologue and Monologue categories and ending on a comical note with the humorous verse performances. The day featured a range of ages including Francesca Fearn who took 1st place in the age 9 Musical Theatre category and Emma Pickering in Monologues Post 1900 aged 16-19, who both moved the audience with their stunning performances.

Theatre groups such as Elite Theatre Arts and StarTrail were well represented throughout the day and students took home many prestigious awards

Founder of the Robin Hood Festival, and Head of Practical Music at Hill House School, Mrs Vicky Bodman, said: “It’s been wonderful to be back and provide a platform for these children and young people to showcase their talents.

“Our wonderful adjudicators were thrilled to see so many children from Yorkshire and surrounding areas once again take the stage to wow audiences in both music and drama.

It just goes to show that the events of the past few years have not affected the quality of their exceptional performances and enthusiasm for their arts.”