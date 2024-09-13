Pupils, staff and parents join forces to help repaint Doncaster school block

Students, staff, local families and businesses came together for two days of community action to help repaint a Doncaster school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Term got off to a shiny new start at Armthorpe Academy after the local community came together to repaint the school’s South Block.

During the summer break, the school held a Community Action Day, with local companies, students, families and staff members, all coming together to enhance the learning environment of the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim was to transform the educational space into a more vibrant and inspiring area for students and to foster a closer relationship between the school and the local community.

Armthorpe Academy has been given a new lease of life.

Under the leadership of headteacher David Bisley, volunteers worked tirelessly to repaint the entire South Block, breathing new life into the school’s facilities.

The event, which spanned two days, was a resounding success, with those who took part commenting on the positive atmosphere and the strong sense of community spirit.

Many participants expressed their enthusiasm for future events and Armthorpe Academy plans to build on this momentum, with more community engagement initiatives in the pipeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school hopes to continue fostering a strong bond with local businesses, families, and the wider community, working together to create a supportive and inspiring environment for all students.

Local businesses, including the environmentally conscious waste management company Go Green, played a crucial role in the event.

“We are proud to support Armthorpe Academy in this initiative,” said a representative from Go Green.

Their support, alongside that of numerous families and staff members, ensured that the project was completed efficiently and to a high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher at Armthorpe Academy, David Bisley, said: “We believe that a positive learning environment is essential for our students' success and we are delighted with the transformation we have brought about in the South Block.

“It has been a real boost to students and staff as they start the new school year.

“We are very grateful to our community for all their support in this initiative and it’s been heartening to see so many people come together for the benefit of our students.

“This is just the beginning of what we can achieve when we work together and we look forward to working together again in the future.”