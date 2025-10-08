Public urged to support campaign to help homeless in Doncaster

Members of the public are being urged to help support a campaign by health staff in Doncaster to support the city’s homeless community.

Team members of the Podiatry Foot Protection Service at Cantley Health Centre are supporting adults who are homeless by collecting donations of new or used walking boots, trainers, socks, coats and other warm clothes.

The team is working with Changing Lives, a charity for people who are experiencing homelessness or rough sleeping, with the aim of improving their foot health and supporting them to take a step towards a better future.

Susan Batley, Lead Podiatrist, said: “Even a single pair of shoes or trainers can make a big difference and change people’s lives.

"Homeless people and rough sleepers have far worse foot health than the wider population.

"This is mainly due to not having suitable footwear and clean socks.

"Another factor is doing a lot of walking in the cold and rain and not being able to change their shoes causing common foot problems. All donations will be gratefully received.”

Donations can be dropped off at Changing Lives, 2-5 Princes Street, Doncaster, Wharf House, Wharf Road, Doncaster or at the reception in Cantley Health Centre, Middleham Road, Doncaster, DN4 6ED between 9am and 4pm.

For further details about the campaign and to get involved please email Susan Batley on [email protected], or Samantha Edwards [email protected] or Julie Mysiuk on [email protected]

Full details of Changing Lives and all the services it offers in Doncaster are available at the organisation’s website HERE