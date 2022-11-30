Public urged to name and shame flytippers caught on camera in Doncaster

Doncaster Council Environmental Health Enforcement Team is seeking names and addreesses of the pair after a number of incidents, both of which have involved the tipper truck pictured in the CCTV images.

A spokesman said: “Do you recognise the people we would like to speak to in relation to a significant fly tip in Hatfield on 19 September 2022?

"The vehicle, a Ford tipper with the registration NG05 JLX, has also been seen tipping waste in Holme, and has been sighted previously in Hyde Park.

Council chiefs are keen to identify the two people caught on camera after flytipping in Doncaster.

“On both occasions roofing type material was deposited. The vehicle is registered in a false name to an address in Stainforth.