Public urged to have say on council plans to improve major Doncaster road

Members of the public are being invited to have their say to improve walking and cycling facilities on one of Doncaster’s major roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Doncaster Council has outlined improvements to Bawtry Road which will connect up to improvements made to Bennetthorpe and Leger Way.

The proposals will see:

Existing footpaths and cycle routes upgraded to meet the latest standards, including widening and resurfacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on plans to improve a major Doncaster route.

Directional and information signage improved to make it easier to find your way, and plan your journey.

Improvements to two bus stops.

Street lighting updated where needed.

New cycling facilities created on the south of Bawtry Road to provide a more direct and accessible route to the Lakeside area and the cycle track at the Dome.

Additional cycle parking facilities installed.

A council spokesperson said: “We are looking for residents, visitors, and commuters to have their say on plans to improve walking, wheeling and cycling facilities on Bawtry Road – specifically the area between the Racecourse and Cantley Bridge.

"The proposals aim to make it safer to walk, wheel and cycle in the local area, as well as provide improved access to education and employment opportunities, as well as green spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit our webpage to fill in our survey and let us know your thoughts."

The webpage also provides details of face-to-face workshops if you would prefer to provide feedback to the team in-person:

The spokesperson added: “This area on Bawtry Road is used not just by local residents - but by visitors and commuters - and so we are looking for feedback across the entire of the city.”

You can fill in the form HERE