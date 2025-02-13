Neighbourhoods across South Yorkshire will benefit from new pedestrian crossings, safer streets around schools, walkways and cycle lanes thanks to over £6.6million of new funding to boost walking, wheeling and cycling in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment is part of a £300million boost to make walking, wheeling and cycling easier, safer and better across the country, announced by the Government and Active Travel England (ATE) yesterday (Wednesday 12 February).

Working with local councils, the money will also help deliver cycle training for children and more walking, wheeling and cycling initiatives in schools and communities across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes in addition to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) existing £160m programme, already underway across South Yorkshire, including planned investment in healthier neighbourhoods, safer streets, and the creation of better routes to opportunity – to give everyone freedom and choice about how they get around.

£6.6M cash boost for walking, wheeling and cycling in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "I want South Yorkshire to become the healthiest region in the UK. Helping people to choose walking, wheeling, and cycling will help us make that happen.

"That's why I'm so pleased about this increased investment from Government, which recognises long held commitment to Active Travel and means we can do more to make South Yorkshire a wealthier, happier, healthier, and safer place to live." Under SYMCA’s 2020-2027 investment into walking, wheeling and cycling across the region, the Authority has: • Built 67km of new or improved walking, wheeling and cycling routes. • Installed 65 new or improved crossings. • Built 249 new cycle parking spaces. • Improved 4,208m2 of public places. • Directly supported over 13,000 people to walk, wheel and cycle.

South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner, Ed Clancy, said: “Active Travel England’s new funding will enable us to help thousands more people have the freedom and choice to walk, wheel and cycle, every day. It’s great news for South Yorkshire and across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Better paths, crossings, bike lanes and cycle training will help children to walk, scoot or bike to school, open up new routes to jobs, and ways for everyone to move more and differently. “At the heart of our plans is bringing about safer, healthier and happier neighbourhoods. Working with local councils, communities and charities to transform shorter trips and create a future built for everyone.”

SYMCA is working with Active Travel England (ATE) in order for local ambitions to be realised in further rounds of funding.

A new walking, wheeling and cycling strategy for South Yorkshire is currently being developed and will be published this year.

More information about walking, wheeling and cycling in South Yorkshire: https://www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/explore/active-travel