£5,000 appeal for adventurous Doncaster wheelchair user to compete in Tough Mudder events

A huge fundraising campaign has been launched to help an adventurous Doncaster wheelchair user to compete in gruelling Tough Mudder events.

Bea Wood, who has functional neurological disorder – which means she doesn't have the use of her lower legs – and who also has Tourette syndrome leading to tics and seizures, loves to lead an active life, despite her condition.

And a £5,000 appeal has been launched to fund a specially adapted wheelchair so she can take part in Tough Mudder events – an endurance obstacle course where competitiors tackle a series of challenges including heights, obstacles, water and mud.

Friend Victoria Whittemore said: “Bea has found her passion and it’s obstacle course racing.

A £5,000 appeal has been launched to buy a specially adapted wheelchair for Bea Wood to compete in Tough Mudder events.

"Bea and her team have taken on several Tough Mudder events and intend to take on the World Toughest Mudder next year, but her normal wheelchair isn't designed for these courses.”

Currently Bea uses the chair she uses daily – and while she has done several Tough Mudder courses in it, it isn't designed to withstand the terrain, mud, wet and everything else an obstacle course throws at it.

It also isn't suitable to appropriately support and aid Bea in her future adventures.

And as she is using her day chair for races, she runs the risk of breaking it and therefore being unable to enjoy her current level of independence.

Bea has been in contact with Mike Box, a wheelchair designer in America, who has made chairs for countless athletes and OCR participants.

He has told her he can make a custom chair that would meet all of Bea’s requirements and allow her to keep pushing goals and inspiring others as an ambassador for Tough Mudder and the adaptive athlete community.

Usually these chairs cost about £11,000 to build as they are fully customised to fit their owner, with all specifications included as required - however Mike is only asking for around half this – and an appeal, which you can donate to HERE has been set up.

So far more than £2,600 has been raised.

Added Victoria: “Bea’s team are always taking part in challenges to raise money for charities but this time they wanted to provide help for one of their own and raise money for Bea’s new chair.”

On August 24, Bea and her adapted athlete team will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money, and as if that wasn’t challenging enough they are going for a Guinness world record attempt.

Friend Charli Parvin who has set up the fundraiser said: “Those of you who have had the pleasure of meeting our Bea will know that she is one of the most enthusiastic, caring, kind-hearted people you will meet on and off the Tough Mudder course.

“So this is our plea, from all of us on #TeamBea to ask for any donation, no matter how small, to help get Bea able to do the sport she loves, which puts such a large smile on her face and lets her just be.”

“Any donations raised beyond the target will be donated to Mike Box who makes the chairs at heavy cost to himself, to allow him to carry on spreading the love and joy her has brought so many people alread.”